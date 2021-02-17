WATCH: Puducherry CM Gives Wrong Translation To Rahul Gandhi; Complaints Turn Into Praises

In a shocking incident, Puducherry Chief Minister Velu Narayanasamy was caught lying on camera, giving the wrong translation to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who is on a one-day trip to the UT to campaign amid the political crisis. The incident occurred after the Congress party began taking questions from the crowd post the address of former party president Rahul Gandhi.

During the session, a local picked up the mike demanding an answer from the Puducherry Chief Minister on why he had not once visited the region post-Cyclone Nivar. The fisherwoman also alleged that 'no one' was helping them post the disaster and the coastal region had been left as it was after the cyclone hit it.

"It has remained like this. Coastal cities have remained like this. Nobody is helping us. He is here now, but has he visited us after cyclones?" questioned the fisherwoman after which the entire crowd broke into a thunderous applause in favor of the fisherwoman's complaints.

As Rahul Gandhi looked on to CM Narayanasamy seeking a translation, the CM shockingly claimed that the woman was praising him on how he had visited the area after the cyclone and provided relief to the villagers. "During the cyclone sir, Nivar cyclone, I came and visited the area and gave relief to them. That's what she is saying," translated the Puducherry CM.

Puducherry political crisis

The Congress government in Puducherry is on the verge of a collapse after four legislators submitted their resignation back to back in a span of a month reducing the numbers of the Congress-DMK alliance to 14 in the assembly with an effective strength of 28. On Wednesday, 14 Opposition leaders (BJP+ AIADMK+ All-India NR Congress) visited the Raj Bhavan submitting a letter to the Lieutenant-Governor and Secretary in charge demanding a floor test in the assembly.

The party position in the assembly as of today is: Congress (10), DMK (3), All-India NR Congress (7), AIADMK (4), BJP (3)(all nominated and have voting rights) and one independent. Four Congress MLAs have resigned while one member had been disqualified, as per news agency PTI.

(With Agency Inputs)