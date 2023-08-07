Watch | Raghav Chadha, Mahesh Jethmalani's First Reactions On 'forgery' Controversy

Responding to accusations of naming fellow members as part of a proposed select committee to scrutinise the Delhi Services Bill without their consent, AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha said, “Will give an answer to the Privileges Committee when they send a notice.”

Chadha further lambasted Centre as the Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Services Bill amid heavy uproar by the opposition parties.

“A more unconstitutional bill than this has not been brought inside the Parliament of India till date. We may not have succeeded in stopping this bill legislatively but we will fight vigorously judicially,” said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

The controversy gained momentum following four MPs claimed that their names were mentioned on the proposal to send the Delhi NCT Amendment Bill to the Select Committee without their “consent.” This motion was moved by AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

Mahesh Jethmalani terms the fraud ‘serious concern’

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani responding to the fraud controversy said, “It seems a big fraud and a serious one. The issue has to be looked into and investigated. The investigation needs to find out what went wrong and has done it. The Privileges Committee will look into the matter.”

National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill passed

After a massive uproar by the Opposition over the discussion on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the bill was passed by both the houses Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

“The bill on Delhi services does not violate the Supreme Court’s judgment,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah while speaking at the Rajya Sabha on Monday as he replied to the Opposition’s allegations on the bill.