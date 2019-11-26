The Debate
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Refuses To Answer Questions About Maharashtra Floor Test

Politics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on November 26, denied commenting on the Supreme Court's hearing on the Maharashtra Political crisis. Floor test to happen tomorrow

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, November 26, denied commenting on the Supreme Court's hearing on the Maharashtra Political crisis. Supreme Court has ordered a floor test on Wednesday at 5 PM in the Maharashtra Assembly. No secret ballot will be used for voting, states the apex court. SC orders Protem Speaker to be appointed immediately, special Session to be called on Nov 27 to administer the oath to members before 5 PM. Protem Speaker has been given the responsibility to conduct floor test tomorrow. The floor test is to be telecasted live.

