WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Asks For National Anthem. Gets Nepal's. Comprehension Dawns Eventually

In a huge embarrassment to Congress, a video of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has gone viral wherein the National Anthem of Nepal was played instead of that of India's in the presence of the Wayanad MP.

This major goof-up happened after Rahul Gandhi addressed a public gathering in Maharashtra's Washim on Wednesday as a part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. In the video that has gone viral, Rahul Gandhi who is seen standing on a stage along with Congress leaders including KC Venugopal and Nana Patole, and is seen grabbing the mic announcing to play 'Rashtriya Geet'. While all the Congress leaders assemble for the 'Rashtriya Geet', to everyone's surprise, Nepal's national anthem-- 'Sayaun Thunga Phool Ka' starts playing.

Strangely, it appeared to take several seconds for the Congress leaders and Rahul Gandhi to realise that whatever was being played was not the 'Rashtriya Geet'. The former Congress president and other party leaders belatedly signalled to stop the music. Interestingly, this is not the only goof-up that happened on that Wednesday evening. When Rahul Gandhi said 'Rashtriya Geet', it appears that he actually meant to say 'Rashtriya Gaan', as later, the Indian National Anthem was played. The Wayanad MP got confused between National Song (Rashtriya Geet-- Vande Mataram) and the National Anthem (Rashtriya Gaan-- Jana Gana Mana).

Sharing the video of the incident on Twitter, Tamil Nadu BJP leader Amar Prasad Reddy took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and said "Rahul Gandhi, what is this?" BJP Andhra Pradesh secretary Ramesh Naidu Nagothu took to his Twitter and said, "Dear Rahul Gandhi, Looks like your Congress doesn’t even know the National Anthem of our country!"