WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Defends 'Rape In India' Remark Amid Red Hot Fury, Refuses To Apologise

Blatantly refusing to apologise for his 'Rape in India' comment, Rahul Gandhi on Friday, justified his comment accusing the BJP of diverting the focus from the issue. Claiming that PM Modi was spreading violence all over the country, he also took to Twitter to share a clip of the PM calling Delhi the 'Rape Capital of India'. Slamming the BJP for the rising crimes against women, he added that women in BJP-ruled states were being raped every day.

Rahul gandhi refuses to apologize

"I have a clip of PM Modi calling Delhi the rape capital of India which I will put on Twitter. The main issue is that BJP, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have burnt North-East. Now to divert the focus from that issue, BJP is saying such things about me," he said.

Modi should apologise.



1. For burning the North East.



2. For destroying India’s economy.



3. For this speech, a clip of which I'm attaching. pic.twitter.com/KgPU8dpmrE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 13, 2019

Repeats Rape jibe, slams PM Modi

He further repeated his offensive comment saying, "I will repeat what I said. I had told, 'Narendra Modi had said Make in India will happen. We thought that we will see Make in India in newspapers. But in reality, when we open newspapers today, we see rape in India everywhere.' There is no state left which has been ruled by BJP has not seen women getting raped daily. In Unnao, a BJP MLA has raped a woman, but Narendra Modi said nothing."

Blaming PM Modi for the rampant violence he added, "Narendra Modi is spreading violence throughout the nation. There is violence in Kashmir, Northeast, and crimes commited against women. There is violence everywhere in India."

Earlier on Thursday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi's 'Make in India' scheme had failed as it had become 'rape in India' while addressing a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand. His comment comes days after he had termed India as the 'rape capital of the world'. His insensitive comments have been made amid growing demand for hanging Nirbhaya's rape convicts and the horrific gangrape and murder of the 27-year old Hyderabad doctor.

Parliament erupts in anger

His comments were met with severe criticism in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha leading to both houses being adjourned till 12 pm. While several MPs demanded Gandhi's apology over his comments, some UPA women MPs like Kanimozhi had defended Gandhi saying that he had just stated a fact. Shockingly, Rahul Gandhi who was present in the Lok Sabha during the ruckus was seen smiling. PM Modi was also present in the Lok Sabha during the ruckus, marking the last day of the Winter session.