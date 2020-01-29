WATCH THIS: It's Raining Cash In Rajasthan As Shocking Panchayat Poll Incident Goes Viral

In a shocking incident, a video has surfaced on Wednesday from Rajasthan's Bundi in which a Panchayat poll candidate can be seen throwing cash at the crowd while provoking them to loot it. The incident has taken place days ahead of the Sarpanch polls in Rajasthan. However, there has been no complaint filed on the incident. The Election Commission has also not taken any cognizance of the event.

Panchayat poll in Rajasthan

On 17, first phase of polling in 2,726 gram panchayats of Rajasthan took place. The second phase of polling in 2,312 village panchayats of Rajasthan took place on Wednesday. All preparations have been made for conducting free, fair and peaceful elections, officials said on Tuesday.

Polling in 15,127 wards of 2,312 village panchayats of 74 Panchayat Samitis will be held between 8 am and 5 pm, State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said. A total of 77,56,416 people are eligible to exercise their franchise. Counting for sarpanch posts will be done on Wednesday itself. In the second phase, 21 sarpanches and 7,466 panches have been elected unopposed in 25 districts. Apart from these, 15,334 candidates are in the fray for sarpanch posts and 43,376 candidates for panch posts. For the first time, sarpanch will be elected using EVM.

Meanwhile, there has been a tussle going on between Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and the Panchayati Raj Department, after Pilot openly blamed the Rajasthan Election Commission for the delay. The tenure of the current Panchayat Raj functionaries will finish after February 7 which makes it necessary for Panchayat Polls to be completed by that date. However, the reorganisation of Panchayats in Rajasthan has delayed the electoral process in 4,383 panchayats. As a result, instead of elected representatives, administrators will be appointed in these district councils and panchayat committees for the first time in three decades.

