WATCH: Muslim Leaders React On UP Government's Triple Talaq Pension Scheme

Shaista Amber, the Chairman of AIMWPLB, and Saif Abbas, a Shia religious leader expressed their views on the Uttar Pradesh Government’s Triple Talaq pension scheme, saying that Rs 6000 a year is “of no value considering the cost of living in present times”. Both the leaders suggested schooling and employment facilities instead. Muslim cleric Maulana Sufiyana Nizami also spoke on the scheme and questioned the UP government that “If the government really sympathizes with Muslim community women, then they also have to think of their husbands who were victims of mob lynching.”