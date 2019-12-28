The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

WATCH: Muslim Leaders React On UP Government's Triple Talaq Pension Scheme

Politics

Three Muslim community leaders reacted to UP government’s Triple Talaq pension scheme and each of them expressed dissatisfaction, suggesting alternate ideas.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Shaista Amber, the Chairman of AIMWPLB, and Saif Abbas, a Shia religious leader expressed their views on the Uttar Pradesh Government’s Triple Talaq pension scheme, saying that Rs 6000 a year is “of no value considering the cost of living in present times”. Both the leaders suggested schooling and employment facilities instead. Muslim cleric Maulana Sufiyana Nizami also spoke on the scheme and questioned the UP government that “If the government really sympathizes with Muslim community women, then they also have to think of their husbands who were victims of mob lynching.”

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM TARGETS ARMY CHIEF
PRIYANKA GANDHI: WE ARE NOT AFRAID
'HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOSS': DAWOOD FAN
DANISH KANERIA REVEALS BITTER TRUTH
YOGI ADITYANATH SLAMS UP STUDENTS
INZAMAM-UL-HAQ BREAKS SILENCE