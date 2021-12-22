Shortly after Harish Rawat put out a tweet expressing his displeasure at the functioning of the Congress party ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly polls, the senior leader was confronted by Republic TV on Wednesday. On being asked if the Sonia Gandhi-led party was not allowing him to function, the 73-year-old evaded the question and got into his car with a straight face, escaping the glare of the channel's camera.

Taking to his Twitter handle earlier on Wednesday, the former Uttarakhand CM claimed that he is not getting the support of the party organisation at the grassroots level without which it will be difficult to fight the election. Without taking anyone's name, he accused the Congress leadership's representatives in the state of suppressing him.

Harish Rawat remarked, "Isn't it strange that the organizational structure in most places is turning its back and playing a negative role instead of extending cooperation when we have to swim in the sea of elections? The power has left many crocodiles in the sea which we have to swim. The representatives of the people on whose instructions I have to swim have tied my hands and feet."

"It has often come to my mind that enough is enough, Harish Rawat. I have swum enough, now is the time for rest," he conceded, adding, however, that he will face the challenges head-on instead of running away.

Uttarakhand polls

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly election, the Congress party under Harish Rawat lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP put up a strong performance in the state polls and won 57 seats in the 70-member Assembly while Congress secured only 11 seats and other parties got only two seats. After the thumping victory, Trivendra Singh Rawat was named the Chief Minister- a post he held until 9 March. He was replaced by MP Tirath Singh Rawat, whose tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

The tenure of the incumbent government is going to end in the first half of 2022, before that the state is going to go for polls to elect representatives to its 70 seats.