WATCH: SAD Attempts To 'gherao' Vidan Sabha In Chandigarh; Police Use Water Cannons

On the opening day of the budget session in Punjab on Monday, the Shiromani Akali Dal organized a massive protest in Chandigarh in an attempt to 'gherao' the Vidhan Sabha. The rally, which came against the Amarinder Singh-led Government, was cut short by the Chandigarh Police which used water cannons against the SAD workers in an attempt to control the law and order situation near the assembly. The protest was led by Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal himself.

As per sources, the Chandigarh Police has arrested leaders from the rally and taken them into preventive custody. The rally by SAD came as a mark of protest against the 'fake promises' made by the Congress government which failed to come to fruition in the state. Notably, this is the last full-fledged budget session by the Captain government before the state goes to polls in 2022.

#WATCH I Chandigarh: Police use water cannon against Shiromani Akali Dal leaders and workers protesting against the Punjab government for not fulfilling promises it made. pic.twitter.com/Rv0AKRpmwF — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

SAD MLAs create chaos in Punjab Assembly

Ruckus was witnessed not only outside but also inside the Punjab Assembly on Monday. Several Shiromani Akali Dal MLAs protested against Governor Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and walked out during the Governor’s address. Slogans like 'Go Back Governor' were raised by them with some even resorting to throwing papers. The protest by SAD came against the Governor's speech, farm laws, and the alleged 'unfulfilled promises' of the Congress government in the state.

"We will ask the Chief Minister to explain why he betrayed the 'annadaata' by promising to waive loans taken from nationalized and private banks as well as cooperative societies and arhtiyas when he did not have any intention of fulfilling this promise," said SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

On the other hand, AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema said, "It has been four years since then and we have reached the final budget session and none of those promises have yet been fulfilled."

