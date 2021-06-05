WATCH: Samajwadi Party Neta Thrashes Guests Opposing His Wedding Dance Amid COVID; Booked

In blatant disregard for COVID-19 norms, a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader was caught dancing at a crowded function in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur recently. In the 'Samajwadi Party dance video' which has gone viral on social media, SP's Shailendra Yadav can be seen dancing alongside women on his party's famous song-- 'Samajwaad ka jhanda fir se UP me lahrayenge' (we will raise the flags of Samajwaad in UP) along with other film songs.

As per sources, the incident took place on June 2, at a wedding ceremony of the village head's daughter in Baijnathpur, Campierganj. The SP leader had reached the village to take part in the wedding celebrations along with his supporters. However, the incident went out of hand after he jumped on the stage and began dancing with the women who were allegedly called to perform at the wedding. The villagers took objection to this and attempted to film the leader after which his supporters thrashed the villagers, and tossed chairs and tables at the wedding function.

FIR filed over Samajwadi Party dance video

Aside from the scuffle, the Samajwadi Party dance video comes as a blatant disregard to COVID-19 rules. As per Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 guidelines, all large gatherings have been prohibited with the Yogi Adityanath-led government warning of strict action against violators. Stringent restrictions have also been placed on marriages and funerals which are not allowed to have more than 25 people in attendance.

All attendees in the video can be seen without masks with little to no regard for social distancing amid the pandemic. After the video was bought to light, an FIR was filed against Shailendra Yadav and all those seen dancing on the stage in the video. Organizing an orchestra and dancers at the wedding ceremony also comes as a violation of Coronavirus protocols. All have been charged under the Disaster Management Act and for assault, intimidation, rioting due to the skirmish that took place.