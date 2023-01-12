WATCH: Security Breach In PM Modi's Roadshow In Hubbali; Boy Pulled Away By SPG

In a major security lapse, a boy on Thursday breached the security cover of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give him a garland, in Karnataka. The boy was pulled away by security personnel. The incident took place during his roadshow in Hubballi.

The video shows PM Modi greeting the locals as they welcome him when suddenly the boy with a garland breaches the security and reaches close to Prime Minister's vehicle. The PM extended his hand to accept the garland but could not reach out to the boy. The boy was pulled away by the Special Protection Group (SPG).

#BREAKING | Security breach in PM Modi's roadshow in Karnataka's Hubballi; man breaks security cordon, pulled away by security personnel - https://t.co/7cBMBXQ4yp pic.twitter.com/Hm9Gj0yxsC — Republic (@republic) January 12, 2023

According to sources, the boy jumped from the top of the barricade and took the security by surprise. SPG intercepted him and handed him over to the local cops.

Sources privy to the development told Republic that a security review will be done following the incident. The SPG team will also analyse the incident.

Former Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa called it a serious matter and batted for a proper investigation. He said that a background check should be conducted on the person who breached the security.

"This is a serious issue. It should be probed properly. The state and Centre should look into it. Action should be taken and it should be inquired if the person belongs to some organisation or party."

Former NSG calls incident 'matter of concern'

Former NSG Dipanjan Chakraborty said that the incident is horrible and strict action should be taken against the entire SPG department. He demanded a thorough inquiry into the episode.

"It is unpardonable and really horrible. I'm scared. How it happened is really a matter of concern. I have no doubt to say that the entire SPG department should be put under suspension and a thorough inquiry should be there. It is impossible to penetrate because there are multiple security layers," the former NSG said.

Modi is is Hubbali to inaugurate the National Youth Festival on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.