WATCH: Sharad Pawar Confronted On Ajit Pawar's CAA-NRC-NPR U-turn; Claims "he's Not Said"

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday differed from the party's stance and said that the new citizenship law, the proposed NRC and the NPR will not take away anybody's citizenship, and flagged "misinformation" on the issue. Ajit Pawar's statement raised many eyebrows as the NCP led by Sharad Pawar has vehemently criticised the CAA, NPR, and NRC.

On Monday, Republic TV confronted NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and asked him about his nephew's remarks. Sharad Pawar refused to accept Ajit Pawar's statement and said, "He has not said anything like that."

Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar reiterated his stance that no one in the state would be affected. Speaking to the media on Monday, Pawar referred to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s assertion that no individual would be hassled by the CAA and NPR. Requesting everyone to keep faith in the government, he warned against any attempt to disturb the atmosphere by citing the precedents of other state assemblies passing a resolution against CAA and NPR.

'We will honour our promise'

Ajit Pawar remarked, "I keep reiterating that when we are working in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, no inconvenience will be meted out to any citizen of Maharashtra due to any such decision. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has also taken a stance and assured that no one will be hassled. All of us are giving this assurance. That’s why you should keep faith in us. There should not be an attempt to disturb the atmosphere by pointing out that other states have passed a resolution. We will honour our promise. We will take care that any person in the state is not affected.”

'It is unnecessary to pass a resolution against CAA and NPR'

On Sunday, addressing the convention of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Ajit Pawar also ruled out any need to bring a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) in the state Legislative Assembly. "The CAA, NRC and NPR will not take away anyone's citizenship," he said. "It is unnecessary to pass a resolution against the CAA and the NPR in the Maharashtra Assembly," Ajit Pawar added.

Chaos in Maha Vikas Aghadi

Earlier, when asked about Uddhav Thackeray’s pro-CAA and NPR position, Sharad Pawar recalled that NCP had voted against the CAA in the Parliament. Moreover, Pawar revealed that his party would try to convince Uddhav Thackeray on changing his stance. Subsequently, senior Congress leader and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat made it clear that his party remained steadfast in its opposition to the CAA, NPR, and the NRC.

(with PTI inputs)