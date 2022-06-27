WATCH: Shinde's Camp Reveals When They'll Return & If CM Post Will Go To BJP If They Ally

As uncertainty looms over Maharashtra amid political turmoil, Eknath Shinde camp's spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar confirmed they would be going for a floor test in the state assembly, on Republic. On The Debate with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kesarkar highlighted how the camp was keen on flying back to Maharashtra at the earliest, now that the Supreme Court has directed the state government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi to provide them and the MLAs and their families with security cover, and maintain the law and order situation.

Hitting back at Sanjay Raut, and other MLAs who had been crying foul over the MLAs leaving the Shiv Sena, Kesarkar cleared that they have not left the party. "Shiv Sena as a political party and Shiv Sena as a parliamentary party are two different identities... so the Shiv Sena--parliamentary party --in the Maharashtra assembly has decided that Eknath Shinde will be our leader and we have given him all the rights to form a government with any political party's support. I have conveyed this to Uddhav Ji and sought his blessings," Kesarkar said.

'Will your camp accept a CM from BJP?'

Smita Prakash, Editor News, ANI who was also one of the participants in the debate then asked, "Will your camp accept a BJP CM?' Replying to the same, Kesarkar said, "We have left all the decisions on Eknath Shinde. If he wants to claim the Chief Ministership he may, if he wants to give it up, he may...That's entirely his choice."

In a relief to the rebel Shiv Sena lawmakers, the Supreme Court kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings till July 11. It also sought responses to pleas by the rebel MLAs, questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification. The top court also refused to pass any interim order on the plea of the Maharashtra government that there should not be any floor test in the assembly, and said they can always approach it in case of illegality.