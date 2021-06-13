WATCH: Shiv Sena MLA Orders Dumping Of Sewage Waste On Contractor, BJP Hits Out

In a shocking incident, Shiv Sena MLA from Chandivali Dilip Lande assaulted a BMC official on Saturday after he created ruckus and dumped him in the gutter over the unclean nullahs in his constituency. In the video accessed by Republic TV, Shiv Sena workers can be seen assaulting the BMC official who has been pushed near a gutter pipe, with workers dumping sewage waste on him. The incident occurred over the long-standing problem of unclean nullahs in the financial capital which has once again caused water-clogging during the heavy rainfall in the city.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA from Chandivali, Dilip Lande makes a contractor sit on water logged road & asks workers to dump garbage on him after a road was waterlogged due to improper drainage cleaning



He says, "I did this as the contractor didn't do his job properly" (12.6) pic.twitter.com/XjhACTC6PI — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

When asked about the incident, Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande said, I had been calling up the contractor for last 15 days, requesting him to clear the road. He never did that. Shiv Sena people were themselves working on it. When he came to know, he rushed there. I told him that it's his responsibility & he should do it."

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Ram Kadam called out the 'drama' by the party, questioning why they were beating up civic officials when they themselves were responsible for getting the gutters cleaned every year.

"Shiv Sena is in power in the civic body and engages in corruption worth crores of rupees. Every monsoon, the gutters are cleaned but the ground reality is different. Although the work of getting the gutters cleaned lies with Sena, they are themselves resorting to drama. Their MLAs are hitting contractors on the roads and piling garbage on him. The work is yours then why are you beating contractors?" questioned Ram Kadam.

Shiv Sena MLA defends actions

After the incident came to light, the Shiv Sena MLA issued a defiant statement where he said that it was his responsibility to assure that the work was being done. He also claimed that he stepped onto the roads to clean the gutters himself and was carrying out the work which the BMC contractors had failed to do.

"The people have given me the responsibility. I did this to clean the gutter, I stepped onto the roads with Shiv Sena workers to clean the gutters since the contractor failed to do his job. I am cleaning the gutters on my own," he said.