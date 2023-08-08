WATCH: Shiv Sena MP Recites Hanuman Chalisa In Parliament, Lamenting Erstwhile Uddhav Govt

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena (Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena) faction MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde narrated in a single breadth a part of the Hanuman Chalisa for almost 28 seconds in the Parliament on August 8. During his speech in the lower house, the son of the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Dr Shrikant Shinde lashed out at the Shiv Sena (UBT)-led previous dispensation in Maharashtra under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

He said, “Even Hanuman Chalisa recitation in Maharashtra was banned (when Uddhav Thackeray was the CM), I remember the complete Hanuman Chalisa” and immediately started chanting the song created in the praise of Lord Hanuman - Hanuman Chalisa.

In April 2022, the Mumbai Police arrested the Rana couple - Navneet Rana (MP) and Ravi Rana (MLA) for allegedly "creating enmity between different groups" after their call for the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa outside the then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence triggered angry protests by Shiv Sena workers. Subsequently, special judge R N Rokade granted bail to the couple on a bond of Rs 50,000.

Subsequent to the Rana episode, Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in April 2023, in a public rally warned the state government of putting up loudspeakers in front of mosques and playing Hanuman Chalisa. He further demanded that the government should remove the existing loudspeakers from mosques at the earliest.