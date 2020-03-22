Shivraj Chouhan Lauds PM Modi For Janta Curfew Initiative, Calls For Lockdown In Bhopal

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Janta Curfew, BJP leader and former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that the most important job was to fight against coronavirus. He thanked PM Modi for commencing the Janta Curfew and opined that people of Madhya Pradesh had observed a 100% successful curfew. Chouhan revealed that he was in touch with caretaker CM Kamal Nath and had requested him to order a lockdown in Bhopal. Moreover, he stressed that all politicians had to come together at this juncture to combat the COVID-19 crisis as it was a fight for humanity.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan remarked, "Currently, the most important job is to contribute to the fight against coronavirus. I have stopped all the other work. I want to thank you. You are creating awareness to contain the spread of this pandemic. I want to thank Narendra Modi. He is a unique leader who has called for Janta Curfew today. I want to thank the people of Madhya Pradesh for a 100% successful curfew. Since yesterday, I have been in touch with my workers, legislators, and parliamentarians. I appealed to them that nobody will get out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm."

He added, "I talked to caretaker CM Kamal Nath and assured them that we are with you to stop the coronavirus pandemic. As a responsible citizen, I talked to the DGP and CS of the state. We have kept all political differences at all. Because there were 4 positive cases in Jabalpur and one case was detected in Bhopal also. That’s why I suggested to the caretaker CM that there should be lockdown in Bhopal. I want to appeal to the people that even after 9 pm, we should not get out of the house."

"This is a fight for humanity. There can be political differences. But at this juncture, it is important for everyone to work together. I want to appeal to all politicians irrespective of the parties they belong to, that we should come together at this juncture to fight the coronavirus pandemic. I have appealed to my workers as well," Chouhan elaborated.

Janta Curfew initiative

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Maintaining that there was no medicine for this virus, he urged the people to abide by the Centre and state government’s directives on social distancing, which he termed as extremely necessary in this phase.

Janta Curfew - 'a curfew for the people and of the people' was one of the most significant announcements in the PM's speech. He stated that all citizens except those providing essential services should not step out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22. Furthermore, PM Modi called upon the people to show gratitude to those providing essential services such as doctors, etc. by clapping from their windows and balconies at 5 pm on March 22. Subsequently, most state governments extended their full co-operation towards this initiative by imposing a total lockdown.

