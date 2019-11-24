WATCH: Shoulder-to-shoulder, Ahmed Patel Leads Congress' Show Of Unity In Maharashtra

In what is being called a show of strength by the Congress, the party on Sunday released a video of its leader Ahmed Patel leading a mass of MLAs in the gallery of a hotel. Maharashtra's political scenario remains complicated with BJP confident of proving its number and NCP's Ajit Pawar assuring a stable government under NCP and BJP alliance. On the other side, NCP supremo clarified that his claims are 'false and misleading'. While Congress is claiming the developments in Maharashtra as a blot in democracy and is demanding the resignation of the governor, Shiv Sena whose chief Uddhav Thackeray was on the verge of the CM has moved to the Supreme Court claiming Devendra Fadnavis' oath-taking as ''unconstitutional'.

Meanwhile, hotel politics began in the state with Shiv Sena and Congress MLAs being holed up in Hotel JW Marriott, while NCP MLAs being holed up in Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister and BJP president Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders and ensured that there will be a stable government. He also changed his Twitter bio to Deputy CM of Maharashtra, while also maintaining that he is an NCP leader. However, on Saturday, he skipped the party's legislative meet even as sources told that he was summoned by the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and was told to resign from the deputy CM's post.