Watch: Subramanian Swamy Responds To Anand Sharma In Rajya Sabha On SPG Cover To Gandhis

On Wednesday, BJP MP Dr.Subramanian Swamy responded to senior Congress leader Anand Sharma's demand for the restoration of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to Sonia Gandhi and her family on the floor of the Rajya Sabha. He defended the removal of SPG protection by citing the elimination of the terrorist group LTTE. Furthermore, Swamy claimed that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had herself sought a reduction in her security in the past. Thereafter, he opined that the Gandhi family had "no special right to claim SPG". Earlier, Anand Sharma opined that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Dr.Manmohan Singh, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were vulnerable to threats and their security should be beyond politics.