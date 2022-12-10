WATCH: Sukhvinder Sukhu’s Non-committal Response As Congress Picks Him To Be Himachal CM

In a major political twist, the Congress on Saturday, December 10, finalised Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as its Chief Minister pick for Himachal Pradesh. He is likely to be nominated at the CLP meeting.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held on Sunday, December 11. However, in his first reaction after being picked for the top post in the state, Sukhu claimed that he is not aware of the high command's decision. Meanwhile, sources informed Republic that Mukesh Agnihotri has been picked for the Deputy Chief Minister post and Pratibha Singh's son Vikramaditya as a minister.

Speaking to Republic, the CM pick said, "I am not yet aware of the decision of the High Command, but if I get to know anything, I will let you know. I am going to the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting which will happen at 5 pm."

Ironically, this comes moments after Sukhu stated that he is not in the race for CM chair and has never desired for a post, adding that he is an honest Congress worker and will abide by the party’s decision. Sukhu served as the campaign committee chairman for the Assembly election.

“I was never in the race, neither yesterday nor today nor even in the future. I am a Congress worker and have always worked as a party worker. I have never desired a post. Congress had made me state party chief. The party gave me a lot and it's my duty to abide by their order,” Sukhu said.

He further added, "Himachal Pradesh will have the most stable government of Congress. Apart from the 40 party MLAs, three more MLAs have extended their support to us. We will form a government with 43 MLAs. Congress is standing strong. It is now possible that 7-8 MLAs of BJP might join Congress."

Congress picks Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as next CM

This comes a day after a major debate erupted over who will be the next Chief Minister, between Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh, Mukesh Agnihotri and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. After total unrest in the Himachal Pradesh Congress with sloganeerings like "Sukhu Bhai Zindabad" and "Ek Baar Rani Lao", the grand-old party held a meeting on Friday evening and passed a traditional resolution, that is, leaving it on the "high command" to decide.

The supporters of both Pratibha Singh and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu got indulged in a war of words. In efforts to showcase their support for their leaders, "Sukhu Bhai Zindabad vs Ek Baar Rani Lao" echoed outside the Congress office in Himachal's Shimla.

In the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network outside the Congress' Himachal office, the supporters of Singh were seen raising slogans like "Ek Baar Rani Lao", whereas the supporters belonging to Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recapitulated saying "Sukhu Bhai Zindabad". Some supporters of Pratibha Singh even blocked Bhupesh Baghel's car, demanding that she should get the top post.