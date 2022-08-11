WATCH: Tamil Nadu Councillor's Husband Chases People With Machete In Trichy After Argument

In a shocking incident, a man, alleged to be the husband of a DMK councillor, was seen chasing after people with a machete after an alleged argument in the Thatha Mangalam area near Manachanallur in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district. Notably, the video of the person alleged to be Vetrichelvan, husband of DMK councillor Nithya, has been circulating in social media wherein the ruling party councillor's husband was seen trying to attack people with a machete and chase them away.

As per the information received, the families of the councillor as well as her husband run some manner of financial businesses. The people who were chased by Vetrichelvan had earlier gone to him to discuss the financial issue that was going on between them. However, soon after, the discussion escalated into an ugly argument following which the husband of the DMK counsellor was triggered and subsequently he pulled out a machete and started chasing people with it.

As per the visuals, without any apprehensions, Vetrichelvan decided to verbally abuse and chase people with the machete. He carried his machete and tried attacking people who had come to his place near Manachanallur in the Tiruchirapalli district to discuss the financial issue. Seeing the DMK councillor's husband carrying a machete and running behind them, people were seen running helter skelter to save themselves.

Notably, the incident came to the fore when the video of Vetrichelvan went viral on social media. It is pertinent to mention that as of now, there is no report on whether someone has been injured in this incident or not. However, according to local media reports, a case has been registered by the police and an investigation pertaining to this matter is underway.