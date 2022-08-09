WATCH: Tej Pratap Yadav Had THIS To Say Amid The Sensational Political Shift In Bihar

Amid the brewing political crisis in Bihar, RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday in a small interaction with the media successfully rescued himself from answering anything related to the RJD and JD(U) alliance. Dodging questions related to the 'Mahagathbandhan' which is all set to be re-forged in Bihar with Tejashwi leading the RJD, Tej Pratap extended his greetings to all the Muslim brothers of the country on the occasion of Muharram.

"Desh bhar mein sabhi Musalman bhaiyon ko hum Muharram ki badhai dete hain (I extend my wishes to all our Muslim brothers on Muharram)," Tej Pratap Yaday said.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav says, "Desh bhar mein sabhi Musalman bhaiyon ko hum Muharram ki badhai dete hain" (I extend my wishes to all our Muslim brothers on Muharram). pic.twitter.com/fNIcp5BCqS — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar has submitted his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhawan making it official that he has now walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. The decision came in the aftermath of Nitish Kumar holding a meeting with JDU MLAs and MPs.

In the meeting held in Patna, Kumar announced the decision of splitting with the NDA. Kumar had told the party MPs and MLAs that JD(U) was humiliated by BJP. He also alleged that the BJP tried to break JD(U).

Tejashwi & Tej Pratap were both ministers in the shortlived Mahagathbandhan government that came to power in Bihar after the 2015 elections, both political greenhorns at the time. While Tej Pratap is yet to prove himself and his position in the RJD remains a subject of speculation, Tejashwi has established himself as the leader of the party by leading RJD to becoming the biggest party in the Bihar Legislative Assembly in the 2020 elections.