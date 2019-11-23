WATCH: Uddhav Thackeray-Sharad Pawar Shake Hands After Claiming They Still Have Numbers

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar headed a press briefing after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday morning. During the briefing, Pawar and Thackeray stated that they still have the numbers and claimed that by November 30, the three parties (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena) will be united to form a government. Just after the briefing, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar shook hands. Watch it in the above video.

Sharad Pawar makes serious claims against Ajit Pawar

The NCP Supremo during a press briefing on Saturday made some serious claims against NCP leader Ajit Pawar. According to the former, "Ajit Pawar must have taken the signed documents without my knowledge." He further claimed that "Ajit Pawar has also cheated the Governor of Maharashtra."

Read: Uddhav, Aaditya and Sanjay Raut leave from Sharad Pawar's residence after meeting

Fadnavis takes oath as Maha-CM

In a major political twist in the Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM on Saturday. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, independent MLAs and allies will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra.

Read: Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar invokes anti-defection law, claims 'BJP does not have the number

BJP-Shiv Sena's tussle

Almost a month after the Mahayuti was awarded the mandate during the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the State was awaiting a government formation while being under President's rule. As the BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and equal distribution of portfolios, the alliance saw a fallout. Following which, Shiv Sena allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

Read: Sharad Pawar takes surprising U-turn on alliance with Shiv Sena; says, "What talks?"

Read: Uddhav Thackeray cancels Ayodhya visit over Maharashtra govt formation; farmer distress