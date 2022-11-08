WATCH: Union Min Anurag Thakur Lends Helping Hand To Push Bus Stuck On Road In Himachal

"More hands make light work" - this quote is well known but Union Minister for Youth Affairs, Sports and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, on Tuesday, implemented it. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was seen pushing a bus that was stuck on the road in Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur was campaigning in Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming assembly elections when a bus broke down, leading to his convoy being stuck in a traffic jam. The Union Minister then decided to step out of his car and lend a helping hand in pushing the bus.

In the clip, Thakur is also seen interacting with the bus driver and other people who helped in pushing the bus and later left to continue his campaigning.

#WATCH | Union Minister Anurag Thakur was seen pushing a bus that broke down in the middle of a highway causing a traffic jam in Himachal's Bilaspur.



The Minister's convoy was also stuck in traffic pic.twitter.com/2EPNLKGSJb — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

Metal road connectivity to every Himachal village in 5 years if BJP re-elected: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Thakur on Tuesday said that the BJP will connect every village in Himachal Pradesh with metal roads if it gets re-elected in the state. He also promised that basic infrastructure at pilgrimage centres will be improved.

Addressing election rallies in Ghumarvi, Sadar and Jhanduta assembly constituencies in Bilaspur, Thakur said the saffron party will execute 'Project Shakti' in the state over the next ten years to enhance transport infrastructure.

He said that Rs 12,000 crore will be implemented over the next 10 years to strengthen transport and basic infrastructure near pilgrimage centres and temples in the state. The BJP leader also stated that the number of mobile clinic vans will be doubled in every assembly constituency.

Moreover, Thakur said the "double engine" government has built 12,000 km of rural roads in the past eight years and connected the state to the national capital with the modern Vande Bharat train.

Polling in Himachal Pradesh will take place on November 12 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.