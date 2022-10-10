WATCH: When Mulayam Singh Told Modi 'we Want To See You Become PM Again' Before 2019 Polls

Indian polity is mourning the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away at the age of 82 on October 10. In his five-decade-long political career, the veteran politician witnessed Uttar Pradesh go through many ups and downs. Famously known as "Netaji" by his supporters, he also came to have cordial relations with his political opponents.

During the Modi Prime Ministership, while Mulayam Singh was a towering political leader in India's most electorally significant state, he wouldn't refrain from sending praise from across the political divide. The SP leader once created a flutter in the Lok Sabha when he praised PM Modi's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' ideology and hoped that he comes to be the PM again in the 2019 polls.

When Mulayam Singh Yadav praised PM Modi in Parliament

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, during his address in Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, Mulayam Singh Yadav expressed his wish that Narendra Modi should become PM again. The SP stalwart also claimed that PM had done good work and nobody could raise a finger against him. As he made this remark, Congress President Sonia Gandhi was seen sitting beside Yadav with an unreadable expression.

"I would like to congratulate PM Modi as you have managed the parliament really well and worked for everyone's welfare. He has made all efforts to take everyone together which is a very difficult to thing to do and nobody could raise a finger against him. I have experienced that whenever I met him, he got my work done instantly," said Mulayam Singh

He further said, "I really appreciate and respect your work. And I hope, along with the Parliament that you and all MPs should win again. This is my wish. We couldn't win the majority. We want you to become the Prime Minister once again".

In response, PM Modi folded his hands to thank the veteran leader and NDA members thumped the table to welcome Yadav’s statement.

PM Modi condoles death of Mulayam Singh Yadav

Prime Minister Modi expressed his grief over the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday and called him a people's leader. In a series of tweets, PM Modi recalled his meeting with the late leader when both were the Chief Ministers of their respective states, talked about his political journey, and hailed his remarkable personality.

PM Modi stated, "Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia"

"Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest", added PM Modi

I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/eWbJYoNfzU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

(Image: Republic World)