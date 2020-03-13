Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Lists Steps To Combat COVID-19; Schools, Colleges Shut Till March 22

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath listed the measures undertaken by the state government to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. First, he talked about the provision for isolation wards and testing in Uttar Pradesh. Mentioning that 11 people in the state had tested positive for COVID-19, he stressed that the situation was totally under control. The UP CM also stressed the importance of awareness and prevention.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: A total of 11 people have tested positive for #Coronavirus; seven are from Agra, two from Ghaziabad and one each from Noida and Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/tpCm2uuEXL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 13, 2020

Closure of schools and colleges announced

He announced that awareness campaigns to contain the spread of the pandemic would take place in schools and colleges. While maintaining that the government had not declared COVID-19 as an epidemic, he said that some provisions of the Epidemic Act had been invoked to ensure that suspected Coronavirus patients are admitted in the isolation ward. Moreover, Adityanath called upon people not to panic and not to wear masks unless it is necessary.

Highlighting that UP shares a long border with Nepal, he noted that thermal analyzers were being used apart from round-the-clock monitoring by a team of doctors. Later, he declared that all schools and colleges in UP would be closed till March 22, except where exams are underway. The situation in this regard will be reviewed on March 20.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: All schools, colleges, technical and vocational education institutes will remain closed till March 22. We will review the situation on March 22 and will take a decision whether to extend it or not. pic.twitter.com/QjokinNb4m — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 13, 2020

Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 123 countries in the world. Presently, there are 1,32,567 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 4,947 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to deal to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak as 'pandemic'. Meanwhile, India that has nearly 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.

