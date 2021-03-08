Watch: YSRCP Accuses Ashok Gajapathi Raju Of Manhandling A Woman; TDP Leader Denies Charge

The ruling YSRCP in a serious allegation accused former Union Minister and TDP leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju of manhandling a woman during the TDP's campaign trail on Sunday. As per the YSRCP, on the eve of International Women's day, the senior TDP leader hit a woman during his election campaign in Vizianagaram. Shortly after the allegations, a video went viral on social media in which the actions of the senior leader seem unclear.

As per the claims of locals present on-site, Ashok Gajapathi Raju had not hit anyone. The police has also refuted allegations of him hitting the woman saying that he had allegedly hit the plate which was in the hands of the woman after she insisted to offer Aarti.

"We seriously condemn this issue. He is a former cabinet member, he is a 72-year-old senior citizen but this does not mean he can manhandle a women. These gentlemen are not getting enough support in the local elections but this does not give them the right to manhandle people and especially women, You can see how disturbing the visual is," said YSRCP spokesperson Ravichandran Reddy.

TDP leader clarifies incident

Putting forth his version of the incident, Ashok Gajapathi Raju spoke exclusively to RepublicTV where he dismissed the allegations against him revealing that the Aarti plate, which the woman was holding, had caught fire and he was only hitting it to prevent a mishap.

"Who in the right mind would manhandle someone? That too a woman? Nobody manhandled anyone. There was a meeting in the morning for which we asked for permission. In the meeting, some people come to welcome you with Aarti. Sometimes these things catch fire. You turn it out by tapping the plate, that's about it. That's exactly what happened. Nobody will go and beat up anybody," he said.

The YSRCP refused to believe the Minister saying that he had 'cooked up the story'. "Within half-an-hour, he has cooked up to save himself from how he harassed a woman on Women's Day. He is a senior citizen 72+, he should retire from public life, he is losing his patience."

Urban local body elections to 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipal and town councils in Andhra Pradesh will be held on March 10, with a possible second round on March 13.

