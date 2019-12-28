Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Claims That NDA Govt Sanctioned Detention Camps

Congress leader and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi questioned PM Modi's remark that India has no detention camps, saying that several states were asked to set up facilities for illegal immigrants in the Vajpayee era. He asserted that the NDA government has sanctioned detention camps in Assam and Karnataka themselves. The present Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said Congress was the reason behind illegal immigrants flocking to India. Gogoi then questioned him on why these illegal immigrants haven’t been detected and detained yet.