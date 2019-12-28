The Debate
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Claims That NDA Govt Sanctioned Detention Camps

Politics

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi questioned PM Modi's remark that India has no detention camps, saying that NDA government has sanctioned detention camps themselves.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai |

Congress leader and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi questioned PM Modi's remark that India has no detention camps, saying that several states were asked to set up facilities for illegal immigrants in the Vajpayee era. He asserted that the NDA government has sanctioned detention camps in Assam and Karnataka themselves. The present Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said Congress was the reason behind illegal immigrants flocking to India. Gogoi then questioned him on why these illegal immigrants haven’t been detected and detained yet.

