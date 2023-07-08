WB: Amid Violence, Plea Filed In Calcutta HC Seeking Polls To Be Declared Null And Void

The voting day of the panchayat elections in West Bengal witnessed a wave of violence, with polling booths being vandalized, ballot boxes looted, and bombs hurled. Tragically, the violence resulted in the loss of 15 lives. Against the backdrop of this ongoing turmoil, an appeal has been made to the Calcutta High Court to declare the panchayat polls null and void. Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi has filed a representation to the Chief Justice, urgently seeking the nullification of the elections due to the widespread violence and killings in the state.

Calls for nullification and urgent hearing

Bagchi has raised concerns over the violence and killings that occurred during the panchayat elections in West Bengal. In an effort to address these issues, Bagchi who is also a lawyer, requested the constitution of a special bench of Calcutta HC for an immediate hearing. He prayed that the rural polls in the state be declared null and void.

"I have prayed that the court takes suo motu cognisance of the violence and killings and violation of the high court's earlier orders to ensure free and fair polls," the Congress leader said.

'This is not election, this is death': LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari condemned the violence in the state. "This is not an election, this is death. There is a fire of violence across the state. Central forces have not been deployed. CCTVs are not operating. This is not voting but loot...This is the collusion of TMC goons and Police and that is why so murders are happening," he said.

Reacting to the violence reports, Governor CV Ananda Bose said that the elections must be held "through ballots, not bullets". Speaking to the reporters, the West Bengal Governor said, "I have been in the field right from the morning... People requested me and stopped my motorcade on the way. They told me about the murders happening around them, told me about the goons not allowing them to go to the polling booths...It should cause concern to all of us. This is the most sacred day for democracy...The election must be through ballots and not bullets."

Bengal Panchayat polls violence

The panchayat elections in West Bengal were marred by violence, leading to a tragic loss of lives. The situation has deteriorated significantly following the announcement of poll dates, with widespread incidents of violence reported from various parts of Bengal. Over the past 30 days, the state has been gripped by a wave of political violence, resulting in the deaths of at least 35 individuals. The death toll has surged in recent days, with 21 fatalities recorded since July 7. Tragically, 15 lives were lost in a single day, July 8. The escalating violence has also caused grievous injuries, including two young children aged 4 and 7, who were severely wounded by an unexploded crude bomb.