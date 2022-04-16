WB Asanol Bypolls: Stones Hurled At BJP's Agnimitra Paul As She Loses To Shatrughan Sinha

As Agnimitra Paul lost to Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Shatrughan Sinha in the Asansol by-poll, stones were hurled at the BJP leader's vehicle. The car was parked outside the counting centre, where crowds can be heard repeating Joy Bangla slogans. However, this took place while the counting was on. BJP's Paul accepted the defeat as well as the shortcomings, however, she will continue to work at the grassroots level, she informed.

Sorry @narendramodi Sir..

I tried my best but couldn’t give you this seat….



My war is to save Democracy in West Bengal



Democracy has been murdered in West Bengal



My war is on Sir✊ — Agnimitra Paul BJP (@paulagnimitra1) April 16, 2022

The saffron party alleged that stones were pelted at BJP leader Agnimitra Paul's car. Water pouches and green colours and bricks were also hurled at the BJP leader while she was stepping out of the counting centre. The police thereafter provided her safety cover as she exited the area. TMC, however, denied the accusations.

Agnimitra Paul loses to Shatrughan Sinha

After losing the elections, BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul acknowledged that there were errors committed, which led to her defeat. She accepted the public's choice, however, spoke about few cases of rigging but added that the central forces did a good job. She said as quoted by ANI, "There were some shortcomings from our end because of which we had to face defeat. Public's verdict will be accepted. Few cases of rigging were seen at some places but central forces worked really well. We'll work at grassroots levels in the forthcoming days."

Commenting on Babul Supriyo's victory, Paul said, "Babul Supriyo's victory in Ballygunge was predictable, Keya Ghosh has put up a big fight. We urge Police, administration, and the Election Commission to keep a check on violence in the state. Post poll violence should not take place in West Bengal."

The by-polls had to be scheduled for Asansol as Babul Supriyo, the sitting MP from Asansol switched from BJP to TMC. The Ballygunge seat was vacated after the state Minister Subrata Mukherjee died last year resulting in the Ballygunge by-poll.

Image: ANI