WB Assembly Passes Bill To Replace Governor With Edu Min As Private Universities' Visitor

The West Bengal legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the West Bengal Private University Laws Amendment Bill 2022. The Act replaces the Governor with the state's Education Minister as a Visitor of private universities. There was no voting as BJP had walked out.

The move comes a day after the state assembly passed the Chancellor bill allowing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Chancellor of state-run universities. The cabinet had on May 26 approved a proposal to replace Governor Dhankhar as the chancellor of varsities amidst his political tussle with the TMC regime. Until now, the Governor was holding the Chancellor's position in the 17 government-aided universities.

While Chancellor Bill was being passed in the state assembly, 182 votes were in favour of the bill, whereas 40 votes were against it. The BJP alleged that there were 16 more votes as the total number of BJP MLAs is 56, therefore, the number of opposing votes is unlikely to be 40. As per sources, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari has threatened to take this matter to the court.

Political tussle between Mamata & Dhankhar

The state Education Minister had said last year that it was time to introspect whether there was a "need to continue with the colonial legacy" of getting the governor to hold the post of chancellor. The controversy escalated after West Bengal Education Minister Bratyabrata Basu made a massive announcement in May, stating that decision had been made to replace West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the Chancellor of all state-funded universities.

This decision came against the backdrop of a war of words between the Governor and the TMC supremo over appointments of vice-chancellors. In December 2021, Dhankhar had claimed that appointments of vice-chancellors of 24 universities in the state were made without his approval or in defiance of orders.

"VCs of 24 Universities appointed by Mamata Banerjee in disregard of law. These are ex facie in defiance of specific orders or without approval by Chancellor-the Appointing Authority," the governor had tweeted.

"These appointments carry no legal sanction and would be forced to take action unless soon recalled," he had added.

The West Bengal cabinet's decision was based on a recommendation made by the Punchhi Commission in 2010 that the convention of appointing Governors as chancellors of universities be stopped.