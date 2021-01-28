WB Assembly Passes Resolution Against Farm Laws; BJP MLAs Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' & Walk Out

Two days after the tractor parade which was meant to highlight the demands of the protesting farmer unions dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital on Republic Day, West Bengal assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the farm laws. Speaking about this decision of Bengal assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Centre's 3 contentious farm laws are against farmers.

As Mamata Banerjee passed a resolution against the farm laws, West Bengal BJP MLAs opposed the decision by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans while staging a walkout. This came after the Trinamool Congress said that it will move a censure motion in the West Bengal assembly. Mamata Banerjee had said that Jai Shri Ram slogans at an official programme to celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was an insult to the freedom fighter as well as the chief minister. A censure motion is moved in a Legislative House to express strong disapproval of certain policies or acts. However, Congress and CPI(M) has said that they won't support the censure motion. Mamata Banerjee had refused to speak at an event to honour Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary after she was irked by 'Jai Shri Ram' chants being directed her way at Victoria Memorial.

CM Mamata Banerjee: 'Laws should not be accepted'

Opposing the reform agricultural laws, the West Bengal Chief Minister during the assembly said that these laws should not be accepted. She also appealed to the opposition parties to support and stand beside the protesting farmers. As agitating farmers continue to protest against these farm laws, West Bengal becomes the 7th state in the country to pass a resolution against the laws in Vidhan Sabha. She said, "Either withdraw 3 farm bills or leave your seats." The other states which have passed a resolution against these farm laws include Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh and Punjab.

READ | Mamata Banerjee Lashes At Centre Over Farmer Rally Violence: 'Protests Dealt Casually'

Asserting that the Delhi Police had prior information about the farmers' tractor parade plan, Mamata Banerjee slammed the intelligence department and said that the rally was mishandled. She said, "We will not accept the BJP government's efforts to brand agitating farmers as terrorists or Khalistani." Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately call a meeting with the Chief Ministers of India and discuss the farm laws, she added.

READ | Netaji's Birth Anniversary: Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute, Announces Year-long Celebrations

According to sources, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to join other opposition parties to boycott the President's address on the ongoing farmers' protest on Friday. Bengal CM in an assembly session said that BJP should be ashamed of themselves. She further mentioned that BJP should first answer farmers' questions and then tackle Bengal.

Farmers' tractor rally turns violent

As India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, the farmers' tractor rally which was planned on nine pre-decided routes turned violent at points. Some farmers forcibly entered Central Delhi, clashing with Delhi police and planted flags at the Red Fort. The entire area saw chaotic scenes for hours as the protesters threw stones at police and damaged vehicles. Police personnel tried to control the mob by baton-charging them and lobbing tear gas shells.

READ | Mamata Banerjee Breaks Silence On Her Speech Boycott; Claims 'Was Teased In PM's Presence'

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, both failed to reach a mutual decision last week after a five-hour meeting with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. Thereafter, the protesting farmers had come to an agreement with the Delhi police to hold their Republic Day tractor rally peacefully.

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

READ | Suvendu Adhikari Says Mamata-led TMC Rigged 2018 Panchayat Polls: 'I Was There So I Know'