WB Assembly Speaker Refuses To Meet Governor Dhankar Over Assembly Ruckus; 'Preoccupied'

After West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar urged the Legislative Assembly speaker Biman Banerjee to meet him within three days to discuss the ruckus caused in the assembly during his address a day ago, Banerjee on Tuesday refused to meet him and stated that he is 'preoccupied to look over the conduct of the ongoing assembly session.' Biman Banerjee further claimed that Governor Dhankar’s letter which condemns the commotion in assembly, is politically motivated.

Earlier in the day, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar took to Twitter to share the letter sent by him to the West Bengal Assembly speaker to set ‘exemplary action’ against those who had ‘outraged the sanctity of the legislative Assembly.’

'Sanctity of assembly was outraged': West Bengal Governor on ruckus in Assembly

“Unseemly ruckus and chaotic spectacle unfolded in the hallowed precincts of the august West Bengal Assembly on March 07, 2022, during the solemn occasion of Governor Address under article 176 of the Constitution have shamed democracy. Sanctity of the temple of democracy was outraged as never before in the state. This calls for, apart from introspection, exemplary actions, at our end in togetherness, so that democratic values do not get so demeaned, capsized and trampled. There is an acceptable mechanism of engaging in protest. Opposition was protesting from the beginning. How ironical that the treasury benches, a principal stakeholder in the address the Governor, were also in overdrive to contribute to "disorder" in the House that was already witnessing unruly Opposition protests,” the letter read.

WB Guv:



Urged Speaker WBLA for a meeting in next three days in view of “unseemly ruckus and chaotic spectacle unfolded in the hallowed precincts of the august WB Assembly on March 07 during Governor Address under article 176 when decorum and propriety nosedived to lowest nadir pic.twitter.com/gcz9OFUHqH — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) March 8, 2022

Urging stringent action against those who created chaos, West Bengal Governor Dhankar further added, “In this alarming scenario faced chaotic scenes with the ruling party Ministers/MLAs virtually subjecting Governor to "Gherao" and in the process, also made him suffer unprintable indigestible invectives. Indeed, unusual that the ruling party will so stall the proceedings.”

He went on to denounce TMC’s women MLAs who ‘gheraoed’ him. “Decorum and propriety nosedived to lowest nadir when in an unprecedented manner, obviously strategized, ruling party women Ministers Smt. Chandrima Bhattacharya, Dr Shashi Panja, Smt. Seuli Saha, Smt. Yeasmin Sabina, Smt. Jyotsna Mandi and Smt. Birbaha Hansda and MLAs Smt. Sabitri Mitra, Smt. Ratna Chatterjee, Smt. Usha Rani Mondal, Smt. Arundhuti Maitra (Lovely), Smt. Asima Patra, Smt. Nayna Bandopadhyay, Smt. Bina Mondal, Smt. Manju Basu and Smt. Rahima Mondal, in unison, trooped both sides around the seat of the Governor, physically secured inconvenient proximity with the Governor in a determined bid to have their "way". Their actions, in close proximity of the Governor, left much to be desired. One can only imagine the hypersensitivity of the situation generated by their unrelenting stance,'' he wrote in the letter.

Image: ANI