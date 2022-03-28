WB BJP Chief Decries Alleged Assault On MLAs In Assembly; Demands Speaker's Resignation

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Monday, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar decried the purported assault on party MLAs in the state Assembly. Earlier in the day, the Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes as BJP legislators were allegedly assaulted by TMC MLAs when the former demanded a discussion on the Birbhum violence.

The saffron party was angered further as Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay suspended five BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, for their "unruly conduct" in the House.

Demanding the Speaker's resignation, Sukanta Majumdar remarked, "An unprecedented incident happened in the Assembly of West Bengal. We have never seen this type of incident and situation in the Assembly. And the more important thing is our MLAs have been beaten by TMC and then, the same MLAs who were beaten have been suspended by the Speaker. This is a ridiculous situation. The Speaker is behaving like a TMC booth-level worker. We are demanding the resignation of the Speaker because it is an honourable post and he should behave like a Speaker not like a TMC worker."

Accusing TMC MLAs such as Saokat Molla of assaulting BJP members, he added, "Our MLAs were protesting about the law and order situation in West Bengal including the Birbhum incident and other incidents that have taken place in the last few days in the whole of West Bengal. The Assembly and the Lok Sabha - all these structures are formed by our Constitution and our eminent leaders for uplifting the voice of the opposition. These structures are specially formed for the opposition. It is our constitutional right (to protest)."

The Birbhum violence

In a ghastly incident on the night of March 21, 6 women and 2 children were charred to death after miscreants set several houses on fire in the Bogtai village on the outskirts of Rampurhat in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. This came a few hours after TMC panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh was killed in a bomb attack.

The state government set up a three-member SIT headed by ADG (CID) Gyanwant Singh to probe the matter. This also led to a fresh war of words between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the CM, with the former observing that the state is in grip of "violence culture and lawlessness".

Subsequently, the post-mortem report revealed that the victims of the Birbhum violence including women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive. On March 25, the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to probe this case and asked the SIT to stop its investigation. So far, over 22 persons including local TMC leader Anarul Hossain have been arrested in connection with this matter.