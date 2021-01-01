WB BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh Takes A Dig At Mamata Banerjee, Alleges 'absence Of Democracy'

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on Friday, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh opined that erstwhile opponents are joining his party for the development of the State. He was commenting in the wake of ex-Contai Municipality chairperson Soumendu Adhikari joining BJP along with a few councillors and other TMC workers. Taking a dig at WB CM Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh claimed that she was following the agenda set by BJP.

Pitching the need for a BJP government in West Bengal, he alleged that the State had been deprived of democracy in the last 45 years. To buttress his point, the Medinipur MP highlighted that election to multiple local bodies was yet to be conducted in the recent period. He exuded faith in BJP delivering on its development agenda.

WB president Dilip Ghosh remarked, "We set the agenda. Mamata Banerjee follows the same agenda. After our national leaders do roadshows, Mamata Banerjee does a roadshow. We go and have lunch at a Dalit or Adivasi person's house and she does the same. She is following us as we have leaped forward towards Poribortan. Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari are big leaders. They have built TMC and propelled it to power. Earlier, they were our opponents. Now, we are fighting together for the change and development of Bengal."

"In the last 45 years, there is no democracy in West Bengal. The generation of leaders currently involved in politics here does not know what democracy is. In the last one and a half months, the elections to 118 Municipalities/Municipal Corporations have been stalled. People do not have the right to elect their representatives. There is development in the entire country. Modi has proved himself to be a man of development," he added.

Ghosh weighs in on political violence

On this occasion, Ghosh also weighed in on the recent attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy. Attributing this culture of violence to the Left parties, he predicted that BJP will end the 'politics of violence' after assuming power in the State. According to him, the people of West Bengal wanted to elect a BJP government as they are not able to avail the benefits accruing from Central government schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

The Medinipur MP said, "The gift of Communist politics is the politics of violence. In three states, Communists have ruled for a long period of time. And in all these three states, there is politics of violence. 132-134 BJP workers have been murdered. I am an unfortunate President having to lay the wreath on 100 dead bodies. Who will end it? There was Jungle Raj in Bihar and UP too. After BJP came to power, we changed the scenario."

BJP's attempt to breach TMC fortress

The Mamata Banerjee-led party had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. BJP is looking to make major inroads in the WB election due in April-May 2021 buoyed by its win in 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda have exuded confidence in the party winning more than 200 seats in the WB polls.

The induction of Suvendu and Soumendu Adhikari is perceived as a big blow to TMC as the Adhikari family is believed to have an influence in at least 50 Assembly constituencies. Two other members of the family- Sisir Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari are still serving as TMC parliamentarians. Besides this, MLAs cutting party lines such as Silbhadra Dutta, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu and Banasri Maity and TMC MP Sunil Mondal joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore on December 19.

