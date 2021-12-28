WB BJP Chief Slams Mamata, Says TMC Supremo More Active Than Owaisi In Communal Politics

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar on Monday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the controversy on bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity being frozen. Launching an attack on the CM, Majumdar alleged that Banerjee was more active in fomenting communal politics in the country than Asaduddin Owaisi. The BJP leader claimed that the Trinamool Congress leader was creating communal unrest in the country.

The West Bengal BJP chief compared the two leaders and said that Banerjee was dragging the Centre into religious angles for no reason. Speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, “Banerjee is more active than Asaduddin Owaisi in fomenting communal politics in the country. Banerjee’s place will come above Asaduddin Owaisi in communal politics. She has started giving money to Maulanas, Muazzims and she is trying to do the same with the Christian community. It is the habit of Mamta Banerjee to drag the Central government and religious angle into everything.”

Majumdar alleged that Banerjee was creating unrest in the country to benefit foreign countries. “She wants to create unrest in the country. This will benefit the neighbouring countries who want to fuel trouble in India. What is the interest of Banerjee in this? She should avoid such a habit,” he said. The comments came after the TMC Supremo said that On Monday criticised the Centre over the freezing of bank accounts of the Missionaries of Charity. She alleged that government agencies had frozen the bank accounts of the NGO on Christmas.

CM ‘shocked’ over the freezing of bank accounts of missionaries of charity groups

Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock on Monday at the reports alleging the Union government had frozen all bank accounts of the Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India. The Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa, has been headquartered in Kolkata. Reacting to the report, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee said that she was shocked and disappointed by the reports alleging that the central government froze the bank accounts of the NGO on Christmas.

Expressing her anguish, Banerjee, in a tweet, said, “Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients and employees have been left without food & medicines. While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised.”

Meanwhile, Missionaries of Charity issued on Monday issued a statement informing that its Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration has been neither suspended nor cancelled. It also clarified that its bank accounts did not have any freeze ordered by the Union Home Ministry. The Ministry of Home Affairs also said that it did not freeze any accounts of MoC and added that it refused to renew the FCRA license of charity after it received adverse inputs.

Image: ANI/ PTI