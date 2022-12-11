WB BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar Alleges Attack On His Car, Blames TMC, Ruling Party Denies

West Bengal BJP chief Dr Sukanta Majumdar alleged his car was attacked by miscreants, who carried TMC flags with them during the incident and further claimed they came with the intention to kill him. Majumdar further alleged that there was a lack of democracy in the state and demanded a probe into the incident. However, TMC denied the allegations and said they were common people who were unhappy with BJP’s ‘divisive politics’.

State Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the TMC workers are doing this out of fear looking at the widespread support of the BJP in the runup to the panchayat polls.

‘They came to kill me’

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was shown black flags and his car stopped from moving ahead in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday evening by a group of people, who the saffron camp claimed were supporters of the TMC.

They came to kill me thinking that if I'm killed then BJP will cease to exist in West Bengal. But there are thousands of Sukanta Majumdars in BJP&it's not possible to finish BJP by finishing me: WB BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on attack on his convoy allegedly by TMC supporters pic.twitter.com/RioLvM4xaX — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

The alleged attack happened while Majumdar was on his way back to Kolkata returning after meeting with party workers in the district, when agitators, holding black flags, blocked his way in Joynagar area, raising slogans against the BJP.

“They came to kill me thinking that if I'm killed then BJP will cease to exist in West Bengal. But there are thousands of Sukanta Majumdars in BJP & it's not possible to finish BJP by finishing me, said WB BJP President Sukanta Majumdar.

The fight against the government will continue said Majumdar, They tried to attack me and break my car. Thankfully security was there with me. The attackers came with TMC flags. Is TMC giving flags to others? There's no democracy in West Bengal. We'll continue our fight against the govt,”

Selimpur, South Kolkata, WB | BJP workers staged protest against attack on WB BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar's convoy in South 24 Parganas



We're protesting against the attack on our state president's convoy by blocking roads: BJP South Kolkata Dist Pres S Chaudhuri (10.11) pic.twitter.com/oT8bTjiy4P — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

TMC denies attack

The police stated Majumdar’s car wasn’t stranded for too long and the locals along with the police ensured his car is given a safe passage. "The situation was under control. The police vehicle preceding the convoy of the BJP MP and some locals made sure that he was given a safe passage," said the officer.

The common people were protesting against the ‘divisive politics’ of the saffron party said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, "BJP leaders are making a public statement by asking the Centre not to release funds for rural projects. They are visiting villages and trying to sow the seeds of discord and division. Common people are angry over their brand of politics. That said, we don't support such form of protests," Ghosh said.

