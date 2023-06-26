WB: BJP MLA's Kin Brutally Attacked Ahead Of Panchayat Polls, Party Blames TMC

A shocking case of violence has come to the fore from West Bengal where a BJP MLA's family members have been brutally assaulted by unknown miscreants. On Sunday, MLA Mukut Mani Adhikari's father, brother and mother were beaten and attacked. Following the incident, the saffron party alleged that the attack was carried out by members of the Trinamool Congress. The incident took place in the Mazdia Naghata area of ​​Krishnaganj police station in Nadia district where an election campaign procession was taken out by BJP workers and supporters in view of the upcoming Panchayat polls.

Unabated Violence Witnessed in Bengal Ahead of Panchayat Polls

As per sources, the saffron party has alleged that Trinamool-affiliated miscreants targeted the house of their local BJP Panchayat Samiti member by hurling bombs. Several BJP workers and supporters were injured.



While speaking exclusively to Republic, a Krishnaganj MLA said, "We are the BJP workers of 121 ward and we conducted a rally in the run-up to the Panchayat polls. After the completion of the rally, we were sitting at our club and TMC workers were also present there. There was also a recent panchayat member of our area, Kalpana Sarkar. The TMC workers hurled a bomb in front of her residence. When we reached the site, they attacked us even though we carried no weapons."

Those injured, including the BJP MLA's kin, were later admitted to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment. Republic TV has learnt that two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, one from TMC and another from BJP.

The attack comes a day after the Central government sent a total of 200 companies involving battalions of CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and RPF, apart from 115 companies of state armed police from Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and other states for the July 8 Panchayat elections. The West Bengal State Election Commission had earlier requested 822 companies and received a total of 315. Following this, the Commission on Friday wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs to send the rest as quickly as possible.

As the polls are slated for July 8, the ruling TMC and Opposition parties, including BJP, CPI(M), and Congress, have intensified their campaigns for the upcoming Panchayat polls in West Bengal.