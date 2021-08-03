WB BJP MPs Accuse State Of Hoarding Vaccines; Demand Centre-controlled Vaccination Centres

West Bengal BJP on Tuesday accused the Trinamool Congress-led state Government of indulging in vaccine politics. In a meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the West Bengal BJP MPs alleged that the state government is deliberately holding back the COVID-19 vaccines despite having a stock of over 30 lakh vaccines. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that the MPs have demanded vaccinations at the health centres and hospitals governed by the Centre to counter the alleged vaccine politics by the State Government.

"The state govt has over 30 lakh vaccines but they are deliberately not distributing it or they aren't able to because of poor management. The politics & black marketing of vaccines should end," Dilip Ghosh said.

These accusations by the BJP assume significance as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during her last week's Delhi visit had demanded PM Narendra Modi for the supply of more vaccines and medicines to West Bengal.

West Bengal's COVID-19 situation

The state on August 2 reached the mark of three crore beneficiaries being vaccinated, Union Health Ministry data as on August 3, 7 AM stated. Of the 3,02,49,438 individuals, 2,14,59,942 are those who have received only the first dose, while 87,89,496 have received both doses.

West Bengal stands sixth in terms of the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated, with Uttar Pradesh being the first at 4,88,26,279 vaccinations followed by Maharashtra at 4,50,05,669, Gujarat comes third with 3,40,96,886, followed by Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh with 3,33,04,381 and 3,30,77,072 respectively. At present, West Bengal has 10,803 active cases while 15,00,331 have been recovered and the state has reported 18,161 deaths so far. According to the Central Government's data, West Bengal reported 575 new cases and 12 deaths on Tuesday in the previous 24 hours, whereas 734 were recovered and discharged during the same period.

West Bengal was also in the news in July over the fake vaccine racket. In the last month, the BJP had staged a massive protest in Kolkata over the fake vaccine scam which had come to the fore after Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty attended the vaccination camp.

(Image Credit: ANI)