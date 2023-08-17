WB BJP Protest Over Administrative Lapses In Jadavpur Case, Demands 'Ragging Free Campus'

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari along with party leaders joined the protest carried out by the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Youth Morcha at Kolkata outside Jadavpur University to condemn the the death of the student. The entire row erupted after the 18-year-old first-year student Swapnodeep Kundu mysteriously died after falling from the second-floor balcony of one of the university hostels. His dead body was found naked.

Adhikari was seen flashing a placard which stated 'Ragging Free Campus is our right' during the protest. He stated that the incident of the student's death has served as an eye-opener for everyone.

Suvendu added, "For long Jadavpur University had housed anti-national forces, all kinds of wrongdoing. Mamata Banerjee is sheltering the anti-national elements in the state. Time and again, Court is interfering to save democracy and human rights. Mamata must be removed from the CM post as TMC keeps making political interference in the colleges".

The situation turned tense when Suvendu Adhikari was leaving the stage as the pro-Naxal organisation showed him black flags. As per the sources, the security of the leader was questioned after a youth shouted slogans and bricks were allegedly thrown at his car. Following this, a scuffle broke out between the members of the pro-Naxal organisation and the BJP Youth Morcha. Tathagata Roy Chowdhury, spokesperson of the pro-Naxal organisation was arrested.

Meanwhile, a delegation of students belonging to Jadavpur University submitted a deputation to Suvendu Adhikari in a bid to air their voice against issues like-- left-wing extremists, rising radicalism on the campus, lawlessness, and negligence of the administration.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government on Thursday constituted a four-member fact-finding committee in connection with the death of a student of Jadavpur University. The committee has been asked to function with immediate effect and submit the report to concerned authorities within two weeks from the date of issue of the order.

Jadavpur University student dies by suicide

An undergraduate student, Swapnodeep Kundu, fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building around 11.45 pm on Wednesday, August 9, and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital at 4.30 am the next day. He received multiple injuries and was undergoing treatment at the KPC Medical College, said the police adding that the deceased had called his mother at 9 pm and talked regarding his fear 'about something'.

In an official statement, the police said "On 09.08.23 around 23.45 hrs, one first-year student of Jadavpur University (Subject-Bengali) namely Swapnodeep Kundu ( M/18 Yrs) S/O Ramprasad Kundu of P.S- Bagula, Hanskhali, Nadia somehow fell from the balcony of 2nd floor of Jadavpur University Main Hostel ( Building No.A2) (Jadavpur PS area). He received multiple injuries and was undergoing treatment at KPC Medical College. He succumbed to his injuries at 4:30 am today."

A total of 6 people have been arrested who has been identified as Mohammed Arif, a third-year civil engineering student, Mohammed Asif Ansari, a fourth-year electrical engineering student, Ankan Sardar, a third-year civil engineering student, and former students -- Saptak Kamilya, Asit Sardar, and Suman Naskar.