WB: BJP Urges Centre To 'restore Law & Order' As Rally Against Post-poll Clashes Kicks Off

As the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday kicked off the 10-day rally in protest against the post-poll violence last year, State BJP Secretary and advocate Priyanka Tibrewal spoke to Republic TV to elaborate on the agenda of the march. Speaking to Republic TV, Tibrewal claimed, "In the last three years more than 500 party workers of the state BJP unit have been killed."

She further stated that families that have taken to the streets in support of the rally "are demanding justice".

Accusing the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of promoting "complete lawlessness", she stated that the State BJP unit is also demanding for Centre's intervention in order to infuse law and order into the Bengal system. Tibrewal further claimed that while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was handed over the probe into the post-poll violence, many cases were kept from the investigating team. "The state government and the state police have closed most of the cases," she added.

"Injustice is prevailing in the state. We demand that there should be Central interference in West Bengal. The law and order situation can only be controlled if the entire situation is overseen by the Central Government," Bengal BJP Secretary Priyanka Tibrewal said.

TMC 'brutally killed' people: Tibrewal

Speaking to Republic TV, Tibrewal also stressed that the BJP "will never forget" May 2, 2021, adding that the heinous aftermath will be remembered as the "blackest day in the history of West Bengal".

She also accused TMC workers and leaders of purposeful "brutal killings" in an attempt to "show off power after winning the elections."

She went on to recall alleged reports of rape and arson when the state government remained far from protesting. "The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) not for once called for ceasing the violence, rather they promoted the incidents," the senior BJP leader and Calcutta HC advocate said.

BJP kickstarts rally in Bengal to protest post-poll violence

Marking one year of the violence after the Assembly polls in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday kick-started the 'Fear-Free Bengal' rally in Kolkata. Posters and banners were hung around the city, which stated "BJP will fight until Bengal politics is 'violence-free'."

The rally came after a delegation of 10 advocates from "Lawyers from Justice" met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding for President's rule in West Bengal. Prior to the meeting with Shah, the delegates also met with President Ram Nath Kovind, emphasising the "complete breakdown of law and order" in the state, ANI reported.

The rally is in protest of the grisly violence that rocked various districts in Bengal following the third-consecutive win of the Trinamool Congress in the Assembly poll, the results of which were declared on May 2 last year. In August, the Calcutta HC ordered a probe into the aftermath of the elections by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The team is currently investigating the allegations of murder and rapes that reportedly took place hours after TMC was declared victorious. On Monday, top BJP leaders in West Bengal, including State Vice President Sukanta Majumder, National Vice President Dilip Ghosh, and leader of Opposition in State Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari are leading the march in central Kolkata. Meanwhile, families of victims of the post-poll violence also staged protests at India Gate.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI/@ImPriyankaBJP/Twitter)