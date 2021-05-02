WB BJP's Dilip Ghosh Makes Tall '2026' Claim On Party's Loss To Mamata; Blames TMC Rebels

Trinamool Congress registered a landslide victory in West Bengal, leading on 213 seats at the moment as per the ECI trends, while BJP failed to reach the 100-seat target TMC's strategist Prashant Kishor had set it. After the defeat, BJP state President Dilip Ghosh addressed a press conference in which he said that the party will learn from its mistakes and is now gearing up for the 2026 assembly elections.

"We had set a huge target (200 seats, as per some senior leaders), had made a big leap but could not succeed. We were unsuccessful in claiming the confidence and credibility of the voters. Thanks to our workers who have been with us for very long. If the results are being compared with the last 5 years, in the 2016 assembly elections we won only 3 seats and this year's number is (~)80- that is a huge difference. We have started our work for the 2026 Assemvly elections and we need to work hard and rectify ourselves. We will go ahead step by step," said Ghosh.

'We had set big target': Dilip Ghosh claims people didn't like TMC rebels

The BJP state president who was perhaps the only senior leader whom the BJP didn't field in the state said, "there were lots of seats where margins were very narrow between the parties. We lost many seats with minimal margin, we will check our mistakes and will overcome them. The people of the state want to see us as an opposition party. We will fulfil that responsibility. People didn't like the fact that people from TMC joined the BJP party just to gain power, maybe that's why they lost".

Dilip Ghosh speaks on post-poll violence

Reacting to the incident of a BJP office bring set ablaze in the state, Dilip Ghosh said if the people who are committing violence are part of the government, then who will stop them? He also said that Election Commission, Central forces are there to look into the violence.

He also talked about the false breaking update at one point that declared Mamata Banerjee the winner in Nandigram. With Suvendu Adhikari actually emerging victorious, Dilip Ghosh said "Anyone would like to win. The media spread misinformation about our winning candidate and presented him as a losing candidate, such misinformation should not be spread".

West Bengal Elections 2021

Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling TMC and BJP across eight phases, where the leaders of the two parties left no stone unturned to woo the people of the state. On counting day, however, a relatively one-sided picture emerged. The latest ECI trends show that TMC is leading in 211 seats out of which it has won 137, whereas the BJP is leading in 79 seats of which it has won on 38.

(Image Credits: PTI)