WB: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Visits Violence-hit Birbhum After Asking Centre To Intervene

The BJP delegation arrived in Birbhum, West Bengal after the forensic team reached the location a day after the alleged political killings, wherein over eight people, including two children were burnt alive. In the visuals, BJP leader and West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari can be seen leading the delegation and visiting Rampurhat. The BJP has been asking for the Centre's intervention in the Birbhum violence. Even in Parliament, the BJP had raised the issue of asking the Centre to take note of the violence.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Adhikari had said, "Law and order situation across West Bengal is grave. 26 murders have taken place in the last one week in different parts of the state. The Centre should intervene and use Article 356 (President's Rule) or Article 355 to bring the situation under control in Bengal."

On Twitter, he had shared, "Here are the details of the murders (mostly political) that has happened in the last week itself, since then. Does she have the moral right to continue as the Home Minister of WB? I demand her immediate resignation."

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Rampurhat on March 22, after the murder of its panchayat deputy Bahadur Sheikh. Over 10 houses in the village were set on fire by unknown miscreants who hurled bombs while families were asleep. So far, 22 people have been arrested in connection with the arson, among those is the brother of the deceased TMC leader Bahadur Sheikh. Officials have said that they have been unable to find the bodies of two victims.

Mamata Banerjee terms Birbhum violence 'unfortunate'

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had termed the Birbhum violence as "unfortunate" and said that she will visit the village on Thursday, March 24. She said, "The government is ours, we are concerned about people in our state. We would never want anyone to suffer. The Birbhum, Rampurhat incident is unfortunate. I have immediately dismissed the OC, SDPO. I will go to Rampurhat tomorrow. I postponed visiting as other political parties huddled there."

The TMC leader targeting the Opposition parties including BJP, added that such incidents have happened in Gujarat and Rajasthan too. She added, "I am not justifying the incident in Rampurhat. We will take action in a fair manner. This is Bengal, not Uttar Pradesh. I had sent a delegation of TMC to probe the Hathras (rape incident) but we were not allowed an entry. But we are not stopping anyone from coming here."

Additionally, Banerjee has ordered the constitution of a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the incident. Also, the Ministry of Home Affairs has demanded a detailed report from the West Bengal Government on the killings in Birbhum. The move comes after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators of the crime.

Image: PTI, ANI