WB CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Vote-rigging; Tells Jhargram To Give Them 'big Zero'

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a rally in Jhargram on Wednesday, where she accused BJP and CPI(M) and said that she has been beaten up several times before by the Left and now she has beaten up again by the saffron party.

Mamata said, "Today those have been speaking against us and say that we have lost the 2019 Lok Sabha Election here, what's our mistake? BJP spreads lies and floated money here even they have done booth rigging, I am requesting you all don't let your votes be get rigged, cast your vote by yourself and vote for TMC."

"This is not the Delhi govt, it is the Bengal government, who will be looking after the development work of Bengal. People of Delhi do not even know how to work for the development of people. After winning Lok Sabha they did nothing for the people of Bengal. No hospitals, schools, streets, not a single development work is done by BJP. This time give them a Big ZERO. After doing so much work, BJP is saying we are thieves; remember the only corrupt party in the country is BJP 'Danggabaaz'," the WB CM added.

She escalated her attack on the Prime Minister and said, "I want the people to get free Covid Vaccine; it's not in our hands until Central does not give the permission. I have urged that we will pay for it but PM Modi not letting me do so. I want to give free vaccines but PM not letting me do so. Why? Narendra Modi promised to vaccinate the people of Bihar after coming to power, during elections. But did they provide vaccines? No, they did not, they lied."

'Beaten up many times in my life': Mamata Banerjee

Accusing BJP and the Left for hurting her, Mamata said, "I have been beaten up many times in my life. Earlier the CPM used to beat me up and now the BJP has started doing the same. However, the people of CPM have now become BJP. Some of the traitors, greedy people have also joined the BJP."

Mamata referred to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three farm laws and said, "Farmers are protesting, but they (BJP) are not listening to them. All your farmlands will be acquired by them and they will not let you grow your crops, we will not let BJP do this."

The West Bengal assembly elections are to take place in 8 phases starting April 6, with counting of votes on May 2.