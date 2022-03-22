WB CM Mamata Banerjee Asks Guv Dhankhar To Refrain From Commenting On Rampurhat Violence

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has written a letter requesting Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to "refrain" from commenting on the Rampurhat violence. She added that the state police is conducting an impartial probe in the matter as the objective of the state government is to catch the perpetrator(s). The Chief Minister also alleged that Dhankhar's statements are politically motivated which help other parties to attack the government. It is pertinent to note that Mamata Banerjee and Jagdeep Dhankhar do not share a good rapport, in fact, the CM has also blocked the state's Governor on the micro-blogging site Twitter after years of back-and-forth.

Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Governor of Bengal chooses to keep silent when more heinous crimes take place in other states and especially those ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party. She claimed that Bengal is a peaceful state except for a few sporadic incidents which are highlighted more to malign the image of West Bengal and the state government.

Rampurhati, Birbhum incident | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urges Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar "to refrain from making unwarranted statements and allow administration to conduct an impartial probe." pic.twitter.com/PLDp7t74za — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

Rampurhat violence

In a shocking incident, Bhadu Sheikh, Upa-pradhan of the Gram panchayat of Boroshal was killed - the victim belonged to the ruling party Trinamool Congress. Post his death some people resorted to violence and started burning houses. The fire outbreak killed 10 people and left several injured. Mamata Banerjee said that the state government is saddened by the loss of precious lives.

The state government has said the political identification of the killer of Upa-pradhan and those who burned the houses is still unknown. As per the letter of Mamata Banerjee, the TMC government with immediate effect set up a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to probe the matter. As of now, 10 people have been arrested in this matter and the cabinet minister of the TMC government has also rushed to the place of the incident to oversee the situation.

Jagdeep Dhankhar comments on Rampurhat Violence

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has asked the state Chief Secretary to submit an urgent update about the killing of 10 people in Rampurhat, West Bengal on March 21. He has expressed deep pain and shock after the incident and said "Human rights are in decimation and the rule of law has capsized in West Bengal".

The Governor, expressing his condemnation, said, "I am Considerably pained and disturbed at the horrifying barbarity at Rampurhat that according to the DGP has already claimed 8 lives. This is an indication of the nosediving of the law and order in the state."

BJP on Rampurhat Violence

Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar on Monday asked the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the state seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Launching a fresh salvo at the TMC supremo, the BJP leader claimed that the Chief Minister, as well as the state police, failed to control the violence as the massacre continues in the state. The BJP state president further spoke about the tragic incident wherein 2 councilors were murdered and added these kinds of incidents "do not happen in the state capital."