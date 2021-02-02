WB CM Mamata Banerjee Dances At Mass Wedding; Slams Budget Support For Tea Workers; WATCH

The West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was seen dancing along with cultural program artists in an event in West Bengal's Alipurdwar. While addressing a poll rally, CM Mamata Banerjee targeted the Centre over the Budget announcement for tea workers. She said that BJP is ahead in making annoucement but doesn't implement their promises on the ground. Mamata Banerjee said that the Finance Minister has made the promise for tea workers in her speech this year but her government has already implemented schemes for welfare of the tea workers. She distributed gifts to the newlywed couples at the event, as a part of TMC's outreach ahead of polls, and then danced during the cultural event.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances during a mass marriage ceremony in Falakata of Alipurduar district. pic.twitter.com/zIDyhRDS7x — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

Mamata's reaction came as the government on Monday proposed to provide Rs 1,000 crore for the welfare of tea workers in two poll-bound states - Assam and West Bengal, during the Union Budget 2021 announcement. In the first paperless Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that a special scheme will be devised for the same. "I propose to provide Rs 1,000 crores for the welfare of tea workers especially women and their children in Assam and West Bengal," the Finance Minister said.

West Bengal Assembly elections

The BJP has claimed it'll win 200 seats, while the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state.

