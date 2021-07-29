WB CM Mamata Banerjee Meets Javed Akhtar In Delhi; Asks Him To Compose ‘Khela Hobe’ Song

Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee met Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar and wife Shabana Azmi on Thursday amid her spree of meetings with Opposition parties to form an anti-Modi alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. On meeting Javed Akhtar, the West Bengal Chief Minister urged him to compose a song on 'Khela Hobe.' "Javed Akhtar should write a song on Khela Hobe," said Banerjee.

Akhtar said they just came to congratulate Mamata Banerjee for the Bengal elections. While indicating his stand against the BJP led Government, he said a change is required. "The history of Bengal is such that artists have raised their voice for revolutionary movements. It is no surprise that Mamata Banerjee gets the support of artists. Vande Mataram came from there. We just came here to congratulate," he said.

"I think change should come, polarization, aggressive statements, violence, riots happened in Delhi a few months back, these things should not happen," he added while maintaining silence on the post-poll violence in Bengal.

Since the time Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress defeated the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly elections, the slogan 'Khela Hobe' (Game on) coined by her during the elections has been picked up by other Opposition parties to counter the BJP. Mamata Banerjee used the slogan as she marked her presence in Delhi to meet a number of Opposition leaders to carve out an anti-BJP alliance.

Mamata Banerjee, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's 'Khela Hobe'

Picture credit: @AITCOfficial Twitter

Mamata Banerjee's 2024 ambition

Mamata Banerjee has been making fast moves in the corridors of Delhi to project herself as the top contender against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Banerjee has been making hectic parleys with other Opposition leaders having an anti-BJP stance. For now, there is nothing in common across the Opposition parties except their anti-BJP stance.

Moreover, there remains ambiguity over the face of the Opposition in the 2024 elections. Although Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with the Congress President Sonia Gandhi followed by a meeting with AAP Supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and has a further line up of meetings in Delhi, it is still unclear as to who would lead the Opposition charge against PM Modi in the 2024 elections. She is said to have been in touch with Nationalist Congress Party Supremo Sharad Pawar as well.

Also, it remains to be seen if Kejriwal, who is eyeing to expand his party's footprints in Punjab, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand among other states, will let Mamata Banerjee take the lead in the national politics and be the face of the Opposition against PM Modi. The question arises because Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal have both defeated the BJP in their respective state assembly elections and both could be the contenders against PM Modi, even as Mamata Banerjee is making fast moves for having carried the momentum of the recently won Assembly elections.

Although the entire Opposition still has more than 2.5 years for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it is pertinent to see how the Congress - a dormant Opposition party with a national presence and other Opposition parties having no national footprint but regional dominance will come together with a common agenda to defeat PM Modi led BJP. The BJP has challenged Mamata Banerjee to contest the Lok Sabha polls as a prime ministerial candidate against PM Modi.