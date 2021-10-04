WB CM Mamata Banerjee Reacts On Lakhimpur Violence, Says 'Killing Raj Is Going On In UP'

Amid the ongoing tensions in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government over the killings during a protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, stating that "autocracy" prevails in the country and "Killing Raj" is going on in Uttar Pradesh.

While speaking to the media after her victory in Bhabanipur By-polls, the West Bengal CM said, "What is going on in the country is not democracy but autocracy. Farmers were brutally butchered, and they (BJP) didn't want the truth to come out. That is why they have imposed Section 144 (CrPC) there. People will impose Section 144 on them in the days to come. They are stopping delegations from visiting the locals there."

"Killing Raj is going on, instead of Ram Rajya as promised by them," Banerjee added when asked about the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The Trinamool Congress’ Supremo won her bastion Bhabanipur in the by-polls as she managed secure her seat as Chief Minister after winning the by-poll with a record margin of 85,263 votes, defeating BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

On October 3, while farmers were protesting against the three Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to be present, one of the farmers was shot dead by Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni's son Ashish Misra and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. Before the killings, the protesters were seen holding black flags against Maurya's arrival at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. After the incident, farmers startedstone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 people - including Misra's driver. The bodies of the four farmers were kept at the spot itself as farm leaders said that last rites will not be performed until their demands are met. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has demanded Union MOS Ajay Kumar Mishra's removal from his post immediately and his son should be booked for murder along with his supporters.

However, Union MoS Ajay Misra and his son Ashish Misra have denied the allegations, and instead blamed the farmers for the death of four BJP workers in the scuffle.

(With Agency Inputs)