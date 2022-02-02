WB CM Mamata Banerjee Summoned By Mumbai Court In National Anthem Insult Case

The Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Wednesday issued summons to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly insulting the National Anthem, asking her to appear before the bench on March 2.

A case had been filed by Mumbai BJP unit functionary Vivekanand Gupta in December 2021, accusing the TMC supremo of disrespecting the National Anthem during her visit to the city. The BJP worker had demanded an FIR against the CM alleging that she had violated the Union Home Ministry's order of 2015, which states that whenever the National Anthem is played or sung, the audience shall stand to attention.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, the magistrates' court at Mazgaon said that Banerjee had committed an offence punishable under Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. The bench noted that prima facie evidence from the complaint, verification statement of the complainant, video clip in the DVD, and video clips on YouTube links had shown that she sang the National Anthem and stopped abruptly and left the dais.

"Though the accused is the Chief Minister of West Bengal, she was not discharging her official duties (during the event in Mumbai). Thereby, this act of the accused, though she is the chief minister of West Bengal, does not come under her official duty. Therefore, sanction is not required and there is no bar to proceed against the accused," the court said.

BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of 'insulting' national anthem

The controversy dates back to the West Bengal Chief Minister's visit to Mumbai last year when she had interacted with the ruling Shiv Sena and NCP in a bid to consolidate a strong Opposition to take on the BJP.

While singing the National Anthem during a press conference in Mumbai in December, Banerjee did not wait to finish the National Anthem and sat down midway. The BJP has raised serious objections to the act, calling it an 'insult to Bengal, Rabindranath Tagore, and the entire nation'.

Mamata Banerjee was sitting down at first then stood up and stopped singing halfway the national anthem of India.



Today, as a Chief Minister, she has insulted the culture of Bengal, the national anthem and the country, and the Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore! pic.twitter.com/2pme2qCg23 — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) December 1, 2021

(With PTI inputs)