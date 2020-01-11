At Meeting, Mamata Banerjee Tells PM Modi "we're Against CAA, NPR & NRC"; Claims Assurance

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she raised the issue of CAA, NRC and NPR with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded that such laws be repealed. The PM met CM Banerjee at Kolkata's Raj Bhavan where they held discussions on those issues. Banerjee then addressed reporters outside the Bhavan and shared the topics of her interaction with PM Modi.

"I told him (PM Modi) that you are my guest here but still I would say that we are against CAA, NRC and NPR. There's nationwide agitation going on against it and we are a part of it. We don't want anyone to lose their citizenship and no one should face any form of atrocity. I requested him to rethink on CAA and NRC and told him that we want them to be repealed," the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

PM assures to address concerns

Mamata Banerjee said that the PM has given her assurance that he will address Bengal's concern and invited her to meet him in Delhi to further discuss the issue.

Release of federal funds

The CM also raised the issue of financial assistance from the Centre with regards to the devastation caused by cyclone Bulbul a few months ago. She asked the PM to release funds close to Rs 7,000 crore for the matter. She said that the state is due to receive Rs 28,000 crore and sought a release of the same.

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the Trinamool chief comes against the backdrop of the latter holding rally after rally to muster support for her opposition to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act which has now come into force. West Bengal has been viewed as somewhat of a final frontier for the BJP with the party making major inroads into Mamata's bastion, amid heated and often violent politics in the lead-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. 2021 will witness West Bengal going to polls once again as Mamata will aim to remain CM, having assumed the role a decade earlier in 2011 after defeating the Left - viewed by many as one of the most significant political victories in recent Indian history. In fact, Mamata Banerjee proceeded directly for an anti-CAA rally after her meeting with PM Modi.

