WB CM Mamata Promotes IPS Officer Pulled Up By MHA, Transfers Another Amid Row With Centre

One of the three IPS officers in West Bengal caught in the Centre-state tussle after the attack on BJP national president JP Nadda’s convoy has been promoted by the Mamata Banerjee government, while another officer was transferred, in a major reshuffle on Monday. Defying the Home Ministry’s directive of putting the 3 officers on Central deputation, the state government promoted one of them and demoted another.

Rajeev Mishra, the 1996 batch IPS officer IG of South Bengal, has now been promoted as ADG South Bengal. Meanwhile, Bholanath Pandey, who was SP Diamond Harbour, was transferred to the less significant post of SP Home Guard. The position of the third officer - Praveen Tripathi, remained unchanged. He continues to be the DIG (Presidency Range).

All the three IPS officers were in-charge of JP Nadda's security when his convoy came under attack on December 10 on its way to Diamond Harbour for a workers’ meeting. Stones were rained down in a torrent, shattering windscreens of vehicles at the BJP chiefs’ convoy, leaving several people injured.

Mamata versus Centre

Centre decided to send the 3 IPS officers on central deputation ignoring state's strong objection, which led to a massive tug of war between the MHA and Mamata Banerjee. The chief minister had termed it "brazen misuse of power to bulldoze the federal structure".

Several other states Chief Ministers including Arvind Kejriwal had openly backed Banerjee against the Centre. The state government refused to give a No Objection Certificate and release them. The MHA in its second directive on December 16 ordered the transfer of Mishra to ITBP, Pandey to Bureau of Police Research and Tripathi to SSB DIG. Mamata had slammed the move and the BJP government’s intent to use powers "covered under emergency laws".

As many as 33 officers were either transferred or promoted by the Bengal government on Monday. Rajeev Mishra is among the 13 officers who were promoted.

